Commissioner DI Khan Directs Completion Of Development Projects On Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

Commissioner DI Khan directs completion of development projects on time

Commissioner DI Khan, Javed Khan Marwat here Wednesday directed all concerned to complete all ongoing projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality of services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner DI Khan, Javed Khan Marwat here Wednesday directed all concerned to complete all ongoing projects within stipulated time without compromising on quality of services.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review pace of work on ongoing projects started under aegis of KP Southern Areas Development Projects.

Deputy Commissioners Tank, Dera DI Khan and other senior officials of the line department attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed at length sub projects of PSDP for DI Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat district.

The commissioner directed Technical Revenue Committee to submit report on basis of PC-I report to ensure its timely completion.

