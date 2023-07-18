Open Menu

Commissioner, DIG Chairs Meeting Regarding Muharram-ul-Haram Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Commissioner, DIG chairs meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Muhammad Younis Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Muhammad Younis Chandio on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Meeting was attended by All Assistant Commissioners of the Revenue Department, DSPs and SHOs.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner and DIG directed relevant officers to complete all arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram with the the assistance of civil administration.

They directed to set up control rooms at the taluka level and should inform DIG and other high officials about any untoward incident in order to control the situation.

On this occasion DIG Muhammad Younis Chandio directed Police officers to take strict legal action against people under PECA ordinance.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad and SSP Sanghar Abid Ali Baloch apprised Commissioner and DIG of arrangements made for Muharram-ul-Haram, Officers of the Health Department, PPHI, HESCO and other departments were also present on the occasion,

