Commissioner, DIG Hazara Inspect Security Arrangements For Muharram Procession

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner, DIG Hazara inspect security arrangements for Muharram procession

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :In a bid to ensure the safety and peace during the central procession of Muharram al-Haram, the Haripur Police Friday has taken comprehensive security measures.

Commissioner Hazara, Aamir Sultan Khan Tarin, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan also paid a visit to assess the security arrangements along the procession routes of Haripur.

During their visit, they received a detailed briefing on the security protocols from District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Muhammad Umar Khan. This meeting aimed to synchronize efforts and optimize security strategies.

To further enhance the security measures, the police and district administrations of the region also engaged in dialogues with key stakeholders. Meetings were held with the Peace Committee, market administration, and representatives of the Shia community to address any concerns and facilitate a peaceful event.

During an interaction with the media, DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, assured that all processions and gatherings related to Muharram al-Haram would be conducted peacefully.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the district administration, scholars, peace committee, traders association, and media in preserving harmony and tranquillity during this significant religious event.

Commissioner Hazara and DIG Hazara also visited the Control Room of the City Traffic Police, which was set up at the DC office. Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Awais Haider Gondal, presented a comprehensive briefing on the security control room's operations and the installation of surveillance cameras along the procession route.

Both Commissioner Hazara, Aamir Sultan Khan Tarin, and DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements and other preparations carried out by the police and district administration.

