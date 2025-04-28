Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad orientate newly inducted CSS officers with professional responsibilities

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Divisonal Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has said the true leadership stem from understanding the gravity of one’s responsibilities.

He said while interacting with a delegation of newly inducted CSS officers who visited his office here on Monday.

He advised the officers to cultivate autonomy and the ability to make independent decisions.

The Commissioner informed them that the Divisional Secretariat held administrative powers at par with the judiciary.

Memon provided a comprehensive overview of the division’s administrative framework, the challenges faced during the 2022 floods, and measures implemented across various sectors including health, social welfare, and education.

The newly inducted officers selected from the armed forces for the Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service, and Foreign Service had embarked on a study tour of the Hyderabad Division as part of their civil attachment program.

The delegation also received an in-depth briefing on the historical, administrative, and social structure of the division.

The Commissioner apprised that action was being taken against the illegal commercialization of residential areas across Sindh.

According to him, in Hyderabad special focus was being given on key locations such as Auto Bahn Road.

The Commissioner and the DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo shared insights from their professional experiences, encouraging the young officers to develop strong leadership qualities.

The visiting officers described their Hyderabad tour as a valuable experience.

They engaged in detailed discussions with the Commissioner and the DIG on various professional matters.

At the end of the visit, the guests were presented with traditional gifts symbolizing Sindh’s rich culture, including Ajrak, Sindhi caps, and commemorative shields.

Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad and Matiari districts Zain-ul-Abideen Memon and Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, besides other officers, were also present on the occasion.

