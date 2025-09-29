Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, paid a special visit to the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) Hyderabad.

During the visit, Center In-charge Mr. Farhan Qureshi briefed them about the institute’s performance and ongoing initiatives. They also observed therapy sessions and expressed keen interest in the rehabilitation and training programs being carried out for children with autism.

Commissioner lauded the dedicated services of the management ,calling institutions like C-ARTS a “true asset of society” for their role in supporting children with autism.

He emphasized that such centers are setting an exemplary standard in making special children an active part of the community.

Both Commissioner and DIG assured their fullest cooperation and pledged that the administration and government would continue to extend all possible support to such institutions working for the welfare and future of special children