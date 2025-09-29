Open Menu

Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad Pays Special Visit To Center For Autism Rehabilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitation

Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, paid a special visit to the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, along with DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzaq Dharejo, paid a special visit to the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh (C-ARTS) Hyderabad.

During the visit, Center In-charge Mr. Farhan Qureshi briefed them about the institute’s performance and ongoing initiatives. They also observed therapy sessions and expressed keen interest in the rehabilitation and training programs being carried out for children with autism.

Commissioner lauded the dedicated services of the management ,calling institutions like C-ARTS a “true asset of society” for their role in supporting children with autism.

He emphasized that such centers are setting an exemplary standard in making special children an active part of the community.

Both Commissioner and DIG assured their fullest cooperation and pledged that the administration and government would continue to extend all possible support to such institutions working for the welfare and future of special children

Recent Stories

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustratio ..

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to ..

Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate ch ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic pa ..

Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar

One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception

39 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..

39 minutes ago
 NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB ..

NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..

39 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of moth ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister

39 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar refers matter of delayed ..

39 minutes ago
 PML-N launches membership drive

PML-N launches membership drive

43 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range ..

Saudi Arabia hosts 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan