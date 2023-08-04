Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Aamir Sultan Tarin, and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Friday participated in a memorial event to commemorate Police Martyrs' Day.

The event took place at the Police Headquarters in Abbottabad and was marked by a heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes of the police force on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day.

Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin and DIG Tahir Ayub Khan paid their respects and laid wreaths to the memorial of police martyrs.

During the commemoration, both Commissioner Aamir Sultan Tarin and DIG Tahir Ayub Khan underscored the significance of the day.

Commissioner Tarin reflected on the rich history of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, which stands as a testament to the strong spirit and unwavering dedication of its martyrs.

He expressed admiration for the police martyrs not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but specifically in the Hazara region, acknowledging their selfless sacrifice in safeguarding the lives and property of the people.

Police Martyer's day was also observed in other districts of the region including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan upper, lower and Kolai Palis where smartly turned out police contingent presented guard of honour and also laid floral wreaths on police memorial.