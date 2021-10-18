UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, DIG Review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) Celebration Arrangements

Mon 18th October 2021

Commissioner, DIG review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) celebration arrangements

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Karim Kharal visited different parts of Hyderabad and Latifabad areas to review the arrangements of the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Karim Kharal visited different parts of Hyderabad and Latifabad areas to review the arrangements of the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W).

The Commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Sajid Amir Saduzai also reviewed the security arrangements to be adopted by the district administration at the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions.

The Commissioner also met with the leaders of religious organizations including Syed Azmat Ali Shah, Muhammad Akram Qureshi and Ahsan Naghar and informed them that despite limited resources, the administration had made adequate arrangements for celebrations of the day.

He asked the officers concerned to remain in contact with the organizers of the Milad processions to resolve issues with immediate effect.

