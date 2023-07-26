Commissioner, DIG reviews security of Ghazi V-T, Hattar Bestway project

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Aamir Sultan Wednesday visited Hattar Bestway and Ghazi V-T projects and reviewed security measures.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Tahir Ayub and concerned officials.

Commissioner met with staff members of these projects and enquired about their problems.

He assured cooperation to workers and said that the protection of foreign workers is among the topmost priorities of the government. Highlighting the role of Chinese workers in developmental work, he directed police to further enhance security measures.