Commissioner, DIG Visit Imam Bargah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Commissioner, DIG visit Imam Bargah

Commissioner Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd Sukkur on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions at Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Aabd Sukkur on Tuesday.

They expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and stressed for the cooperation between administration and organizers.

He said the security would be on high alert and efforts were being made to make security fool proof.

He said that police and Rangers were doing their job very well.

