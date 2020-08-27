Commissioner, DIG visit Tank to review security arrangements

Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dera Yasim Farooq Thursday visited district Tank and reviewed security arrangements made for Muharram-ul-Harram processions and mourning gatherings

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi and District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Khan briefed them about the security arrangements. Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, Tehsil Municipal Officer Faizan Khan Marwat and other officials were present on the occasion.

The both officers visited different Imambargah and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

They directed the concern authorities and police jawans to play vital role for the maintenance of peace in the district.