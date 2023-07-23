Commissioner, DIG visits Ghanol Hydropower Project to review security of foreigners

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Sunday paid a visit to the Hydropower Project at Ghonol Balakot, Manshera to review the security of the foreigners.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi also accompanied them during the visit.

The visit aimed to assess the project's security measures and discuss strategies to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel involved in the project.

During the visit, Chinese officials associated with the project provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner and DIG regarding the security arrangements of the place.

Hazara police and the government of Pakistan prioritized the safety and protection of the Chinese workers and staff involved in the undertaking.

Balakot Ghonol site was thoroughly inspected during the visit, and the delegation also had the opportunity to tour the Chinese camp set up specifically for the Hydropower Project.