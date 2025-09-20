Commissioner DIKhan visits Agricultural University construction site

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, on Saturday visited the under-construction building of the Agricultural University Dera located at Ratta Kulachi to review the pace of work on the project.

He was accompanied by Executive Engineer Mega Projects, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), and Assistant Commissioner (Planning and Development) Sajjad Baloch.

During the visit, the XEN Mega Projects briefed the Commissioner on the progress of construction and led him on a tour of the site.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Khattak said that the Agricultural University is of key importance for the promotion of agriculture in the region.

He added that after the construction of the CRBC Canal Project, significant progress has been witnessed in the agricultural sector, and the establishment of the Agricultural University has further enabled local farmers to access vital research and information to improve productivity.

He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and stressed timely completion of the project to fully benefit the local farming community.