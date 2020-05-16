Commissioner direct departments to take advance steps to deal with possible moderate flood

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has said that due to recent rains, there was no more capacity to store water in Mangla Dam and a warning has been issued to release 100,000 cusecs of water from Mangla Dam into Jhelum river in the next four days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has said that due to recent rains, there was no more capacity to store water in Mangla Dam and a warning has been issued to release 100,000 cusecs of water from Mangla Dam into Jhelum river in the next four days.

It was feared that 70,000 to 75,000 cusecs of water will flow into the Jhelum River within the limits of Sargodha and up to one and a half feet of water may enter 40 villages along the river in Sargodha and Khushab districts. She disclosed this at a meeting to review the flood situation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen, SE Lower Jhelum Canal Chaudhry Ijaz and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to complete all arrangements for security measures and relief operations in advance. She also directed the use of Tiger Force to guide the villagers in the potentially affected areas.

He also sought details of agricultural area in the affected populations in case of possible moderate flood from the agriculture department and directed the livestock department to keep teams ready for livestock.

The commissioner directed to provide fodder to the cattle in mobile vans to ensure availability of fodder in the affected areas.

In the briefing, SE Lower Jhelum Canal Chaudhry Ijaz said that in case of release of 100,000 cusecs of water from Mangla Dam, Rasool Quaidabad used 19,000 cusecs downstream, 5,000 cusecs in Lower Jhelum Canal and 6,000 cusecs in Upper Jhelum Canal and about 70,000 cusecs water would flow through the Jhelum River due to this four villages along the river in Khushab district and 36 villages in Sargodha district might be affected adding that these included 6 villages of Bhera tehsil, 15 villages of tehsils Shahpur and Sahiwal .

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of Khushab and Sargodha apprised of possible precautionary measures against possible small-scale floods.