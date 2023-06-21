UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directed To Designate Sites For Working Women Hostels

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had been directed to designate sites in four districts of the division for establishment of working women hostels.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Wednesday that the government had planned to establish working women hostel at district level.

In this connection, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab during a video link meeting directedMadam Silwat Saeed to identify the site in each district under her administrative control for these hostels. The site should comprise of at least 15 rooms where the hostel could be established easily for working women.

The additional chief secretary also directed to establish daycare center in each department by allocating available rooms and washrooms for this purpose, the spokesman added.

