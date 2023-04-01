UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs ABAD Authorities To Complete Projects In Stipulated Period

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner directs ABAD authorities to complete projects in stipulated period

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday directed the authorities of Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) to complete its ongoing projects within stipulated time frame.

Chairing a meeting held here the commissioner reviewed the progress of different projects of ABAD.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nadarat Ali, Director General, ABAD, Haider Ali Sundarani and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Commissioner was briefed about the completed and ongoing projects of ABAD.

He was informed that ABAD came into existence in 1978 on the recommendation of Punjab Barani Commission.

Headquartered of ABAD is in Rawalpindi. Rain-fed areas of 13 districts of Punjab which consist 18.6 million acres land, come under the jurisdiction of ABAD.

The Commissioner said that all projects of ABAD are important, adding, the projects started by ABAD should be completed within the stipulated period.

The projects initiated by ABAD could bring a revolution in the respective rain-fed districts, he added.

The pace of work should be accelerated to complete the projects as soon as possible, he said adding, early completion of the projects would benefit the people in the rain-fed areas of Punjab.

