Commissioner directs action against illegal cattle markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday directed action against illegal cattle markets in the division.

While presiding over a meeting of board of Governors of Cattle Market Management Company Bahawalpur at his office, he said that necessary action must be taken against illegal cattle markets operating in Bahawalpur Division.

The commissioner was briefed about illegal cattle markets and action taken against them. The meeting also approved the recruitment of essential staff for the company.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Cattle Market Management Company Bahawalpur Waqar Jaffar, Director Livestock Dr Aamir Bukhari and members of Board of Governor of the company.