UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:25 PM

Commissioner directs action against illegal cattle markets

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday directed action against illegal cattle markets in the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Thursday directed action against illegal cattle markets in the division.

While presiding over a meeting of board of Governors of Cattle Market Management Company Bahawalpur at his office, he said that necessary action must be taken against illegal cattle markets operating in Bahawalpur Division.

The commissioner was briefed about illegal cattle markets and action taken against them. The meeting also approved the recruitment of essential staff for the company.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Cattle Market Management Company Bahawalpur Waqar Jaffar, Director Livestock Dr Aamir Bukhari and members of Board of Governor of the company.

Related Topics

Governor Company Bahawalpur Market

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

26 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

45 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

54 minutes ago

Vietnam to Evacuate 1.1Mln People Ahead of Approac ..

11 seconds ago

Belarus to Become 1st Country to Receive Russian V ..

13 seconds ago

Islamabad Police hold `Open Kutchehry' to address ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.