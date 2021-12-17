UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Action Against Illegal Crushing Plants, Marble Units

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:24 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam chairing a meeting being convened to review the steps taken by the district administration against illegal crushing plants and marble units near river Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam chairing a meeting being convened to review the steps taken by the district administration against illegal crushing plants and marble units near river Swat.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Muhammad Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Environmental Protection Agency Swat and officials concerned of irrigation and mines and mineral departments. The meeting also reviewed strategy to stop excavation of sand and crush from river Swat.

Chairing the meeting, commissioner directed strict actions against illegal crush and marble units near river Swat and said activities that were posing danger to environment and natural beauty of the area would not be tolerated.

He also directed monitoring of the area and timely action those involved in excavation from river Swat.

He also directed concerned assistant commissioners and officials to arrest the violators with take action against them.

