Commissioner Directs Action Against Trade Of Illegal Arms; Sought Dealers' Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Saturday warned action against those involved in malpractice of illegal arms trading and said that no one would be allowed to sell or purchase illicit arms and prohibited bore ammunition.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at his office. The meeting expressed annoyance over increasing incidents of target killings of security personnel and trade of illegal and prohibited-bore arms.

Deputy Commissioner, district Khyber Shah Fahad briefed the meeting about monitoring and evaluation activities. He said that a total of 390 shops of arms' dealers located in the district Khyber were thoroughly checked and huge cache of illegal and prohibited-bore arms were recovered.

Participants of the meeting recommended formation of a body of maximum one each member by district administration, law enforcement agencies, police intelligence, interior department and tribal affairs department for reviewing rights of arms' dealers as per the guidance of relevant laws and regulations.

The committee would perform evaluation of arms by managing details of registered dealers and would ensure availability of stock registers and selling of arms inside the premises of their shops instead of godown or store etc.

All the arms' dealers would submit their monthly stock report to the Committee and would abide by the rules and regulations during arms' trading. He said those found guilty of selling illegal or prohibited arms would be dealt with iron hands.

The meeting besides other was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Shah Fahad, SP Security Peshawar, Salahuddin, District Police Officer Khyber, Imran Khan, District Officer Frontier Constabulary Khurram Ashraf, SHC Commander, Mansoor Sharif, Deputy Director Intelligence Bureau, Farooq Raza and Haider Abbass of WC-104 Wing.

