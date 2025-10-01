Commissioner directs actions against sale of adulterated milk in Karachi

Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, has directed all Deputy Commissioners to work with the Food Authority to take action against the sale of adulterated milk in the city, ensuring citizens receive quality milk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, has directed all Deputy Commissioners to work with the food Authority to take action against the sale of adulterated milk in the city, ensuring citizens receive quality milk.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner East, Abrar Jaffar, reported to Commissioner Karachi that action has been initiated in District East to check the quality of milk, said a statement on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioners Jamshid Hashim Masood and Bilal Alvi conducted raids in their respective subdivisions, imposing fines of Rs 510,000 on six milk shops for selling adulterated milk and confiscating 60 liters of milk.

According to details, the Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad team conducted checks on Nursery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and took action against milk sellers for selling unhygienic milk. for selling adulterated milk.

Assistant Commissioner Bilal Alvi imposed a fine of Rs 330,000 on three milk shops and destroyed 30 liters of milk.

Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Hashim Masood imposed a fine of Rs 180,000 on three milk shops and destroyed 30-40 liters of adulterated milk.