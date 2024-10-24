Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Commissioner, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Thursday said that the rapid spread of polio virus was a matter of concern and directed the district administrations to pay special attention on the upcoming polio campaign to achieve it targets.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the Divisional Task Force Polio Program to review the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign which would be started from October 25 to 29.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers across the division to take effective and vigorous measures for the success of the campaign in their respective districts .

The commissioner directed SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sithar to ensure security of polio teams in befitting at transit and fixed points during the campaign .

In the meeting, Area Coordinator WHO, Tahur Hussain said that during the drive, a target to administrator polio vaccine to 946,205 children up to 5 years of age in division had been set.

In this regard, 2 975 mobile teams, 236 fixed points, 184 transit teams, 706 area in-charges, and 189 UCMOs have been appointed.

Additional Commissioner, Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhurt, Deputy Commissioner MirpurKhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, SSP Mirpur Khas Shabbir Ahmed Sithar, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Vissar, District Health Officer, Dr. Jairam Das, District Focal Person Polio Program, Dr. Narayan were present in the meeting.

District Coordinator Officer Polio Program, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Communication Officer, Munir Abro while Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Umarkot, Javed Ahmed Dahri participated through video link.

