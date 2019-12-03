UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Administrations Of All Four Districts To Play Role For Good Governance, Service Delivery

Tue 03rd December 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farukh Masood has said that all out efforts would be made to maintain good governance, transparency and services delivery for resolve of public problems.

She said this while chairing an introductory meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts including Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali through video link. The Commissioner said that all complaints should be resolved according to the government's priorities and under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

She said that provision of municipal services among masses was responsibility of the government and no tolerance would be accepted in negligence.

She also expressed concerns over poor performance of the 105 price control magistrates directed them to improve their performance so that prices of edibles could be controlled.

She further directed officials to improve the cleanliness situation of their respective areas while ordered the Revenue officers to achieve their recovery targets.

She also directed for in time completion of all continued development projects while asked the concerned departments for ensuring transparency in utilization of funds.

