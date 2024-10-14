Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts.

He directed the DCs to ensure that action against encroachments yields tangible results and prevent re-encroachment at cleared locations, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner.

The Commissioner stated that encroachments on roads are increasing traffic congestion and inconveniencing citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, has submitted a report to the Commissioner Karachi regarding action taken against encroachments.

The report states that the encroachments on Gulistan-e-Jauher Road at MET office have been removed, facilitating smoother traffic flow on this road