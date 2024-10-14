Open Menu

Commissioner Directs All DCs To Eliminate Encroachments Causing Traffic Congestion

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts.

He directed the DCs to ensure that action against encroachments yields tangible results and prevent re-encroachment at cleared locations, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner.

The Commissioner stated that encroachments on roads are increasing traffic congestion and inconveniencing citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, has submitted a report to the Commissioner Karachi regarding action taken against encroachments.

The report states that the encroachments on Gulistan-e-Jauher Road at MET office have been removed, facilitating smoother traffic flow on this road

Related Topics

Karachi Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

2 minutes ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

2 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Social Security commissioner directs better medica ..

Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers

2 minutes ago
 Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative

9 minutes ago
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committe ..

KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World ..

Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

8 minutes ago
 KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communi ..

KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

8 minutes ago
 KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack ..

KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu

8 minutes ago
 Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in count ..

Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development

8 minutes ago
 I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax frau ..

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan