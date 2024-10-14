Commissioner Directs All DCs To Eliminate Encroachments Causing Traffic Congestion
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to effectively implement the campaign to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congestion in their respective districts.
He directed the DCs to ensure that action against encroachments yields tangible results and prevent re-encroachment at cleared locations, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner.
The Commissioner stated that encroachments on roads are increasing traffic congestion and inconveniencing citizens.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner East, Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, has submitted a report to the Commissioner Karachi regarding action taken against encroachments.
The report states that the encroachments on Gulistan-e-Jauher Road at MET office have been removed, facilitating smoother traffic flow on this road
Recent Stories
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi
Solar System Training Program started in AJK
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers
Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation
Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores
KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM
KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu
Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development
I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women2 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM2 minutes ago
-
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Solar System Training Program started in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers2 minutes ago
-
Students appreciate Youth Festival initiative9 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs setting up of parliamentary committee on Kurram situation8 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly Committee to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM8 minutes ago
-
KP CM seeks report from IGP on terrorists' attack on police line Bannu8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT project within stipulated time12 minutes ago
-
ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar12 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 10 accused, recover stolen bikes, drugs, weapons12 minutes ago