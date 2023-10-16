Commissioner directs arranging complete data of illegal foreigners by 31st OCT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Monday issued a directive for compiling up the complete data of all foreigners including Afghans living illegally in the division by 31st October.

He further directed for constituting committees at police station level in all the five districts of the Peshawar Division, these committees besides arranging the data of illegal foreigners, will also identify the assets owned by them. The departments concerned were directed to provide the Names of the focal persons in this regard to the office of the commissioner positively within 24 hours.

The Commissioner was presiding over a meeting with regard to dignified repatriation of the illegal foreigners from all the five districts of the Peshawar Division as instructed by the provincial government.

The meeting decided to establish temporary camps at Azakhel, Chamkani and Haji Camp for the illegal foreign residents.

The deputy commissioners of five districts were directed to submit a report in this regard within 24 hours.

The meeting decided to implement the provincial government instructions in letter and spirit and to post the data of illegal foreigners on daily basis at the official app, introduced by the KP government.

It was also decided that foreigners who have legal permission would not be bothered and the schedule-4 would also be up-graded. The meeting formulated a strategy for arranging the complete data of illegal foreigners and decided to utilize the every channel in this connection.

The meeting, called on the directive of the Home Secretary, was attended by the deputy commissioners of all the five districts of the Peshawar Division, DPOs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials, Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, Special Branch and officers from National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).