Commissioner directs authorities concerned to coordinate with team of PICIIP to improve civic facilities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that coordination with the team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) would improve water supply, solid waste management, urban transportation infrastructure and other civic facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood has said that coordination with the team of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) would improve water supply, solid waste management, urban transportation infrastructure and other civic facilities.

He directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), WASA and Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi to share all digital data with PICCI in 24 hours and the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to share all required data with the program officials in a week.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with officials of PICIIP at his office. The meeting was attended by Program Director PICIIP Socrat Aman Rana, Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Riran Farahan and Khatib Alum of PICIIP, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan, DG RDA Amara Khan and other officers concerned. A detailed briefing was given on the objectives of PICIIP to improve water supply, sanitation, sewerage system, solid waste management and transport infrastructure with coordination of government departments and agencies.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said Rawalpindi has vital geographical location as it's a twin city of the Federal capital and shares boundaries and road links with KPK, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. He said the traffic is the top problem of Rawalpindi and mega projects like Rawalpindi Ring Road and Leh Expressway are in the advanced stages of approval that will not only mitigate traffic problems but also improve urban living of Rawalpindi. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route passes through the city of Rawalpindi which will enhance it's dynamic location and make it the trade hub. He said Global Active Cities Project has been launched in Rawalpindi Division which has made Rawalpindi first globally active city in Pakistan, second in South Asia and third in Asia which focuses on promoting healthy lifestyle.

He said he will meet with the team of PICIIP once in a month to discuss progress and issues.