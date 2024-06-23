Commissioner directs authorities concerned to finalise arrangements for Monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to finalise all the arrangements for Monsoon.

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner said that 30 per cent more rainfall is predicted this year in Monsoon.

The Commissioner directed the authorities to complete the dredging and de-silting project of Nullahs particularly Nullah Lai as soon as possible.

Section-144 should be fully implemented to prevent the dumping of garbage and solid waste in nullahs, he said adding that the damages in natural calamities could be reduced by early measures. Solid steps should be taken regarding pre-monsoon rains, he ordered.

All the arrangements should be finalised as soon as possible to prevent possible flooding, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further directed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi should timely clean 11 main nullahs of Rawalpindi which fall into Nullah Lai.

The Commissioner instructed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to clean the drains to improve the sewerage system across the city. The sewage system should be activated before the start of monsoon rains, he said adding, proper water drainage system should be maintained.

There should be no complaints of blocked drains anywhere in the city, he directed and said that the Municipal Corporation should keep the banks of the drains free from encroachment.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority should keep its alert system updated and keep the citizens informed about the weather situation in time, he directed.

Engineer Aamir Khattak ordered the WASA authorities to keep the roads and streets clear during rains and the stagnant rainwater should be removed within the shortest possible time frame.

Special attention should be given to all vulnerable areas particularly low-lying localities including Rattaamral, Katarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi and Zia ul Haq Colony, where the risks of being affected by flood water during monsoons are high. Gawalmandi which is most vulnerable area near Nullah Lai should be given special attention, he directed.

The commissioner ordered the authorities of all the government departments to fully cooperate with the Rescue-1122 personnel and WASA in the pre-monsoon measures.

The health department should finalize all the arrangements to ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities to the citizens in case of any untoward situation, he instructed.