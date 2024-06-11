Commissioner Directs Authorities Not To Allow Anyone To Set Up Illegal Cattle Markets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned not to allow anyone to set up illegal cattle markets.
Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee meeting held here, he said that special attention should be given to Standard Operating Procedures and inspection of the cattle markets.
The commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to send assistant commissioners to the cattle markets on a daily basis and and resolve complaints of the citizens urgently.
He further instructed the authorities that there should be no traffic jam problem due to cattle markets in any area.
Strict action would be taken against the administrative officers concerned in case of illegal cattle markets near residential areas, he warned.
He asked the deputy commissioners to impose Section-144 and take legal action against the violators, and directed the price magistrates to control profiteering particularly on food items on this sacred occasion.
All-out efforts should be made to ensure availability of Naan and Roti at fixed rates, he added.
As many as 39 violations were reported in 812 raids conducted during last 24 hours, the meeting was briefed and informed that fines amounting to Rs 132,500 were imposed on the violators while three shopkeepers were arrested on overcharging complaints.
Under ‘Suthra’ Punjab program, zero waste was ensured in 389 union councils out of the total 570 across Rawalpindi division during last 24 hours.
Out of 62 sanitation complaints received, 53 were resolved, the officers concerned said adding, seven complaints were received in last 24 hours regarding manholes which were addressed.
28 complaints of street lights were received which were resolved promptly, the meeting was informed.
