Commissioner Directs Authorities To Accelerate Anti-dengue Activities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Sunday directed the authorities' concerned to accelerate anti-dengue activities and take action against violators of dengue control SOPs issued by the Punjab government.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to take strict action against officials involved in the bogus activities and not performing their duties efficiently during anti-dengue campaign.

He directed all the allied departments to make all-out efforts particularly in next two weeks under the anti-dengue drive.

Although, only two confirmed cases of dengue have been so far reported in Rawalpindi but confirmed cases found in surrounding parts of the division could be a threat for Rawalpindi region so all possible precautionary measures should be adopted, the commissioner added.

The authorities concerned have been directed that special dengue surveillance campaign should be carried out in under construction buildings, warehouses, graveyards and other places in the district and household indoor and outdoor survey should also be carried out effectively.

To ensure the availability of the required medicines in hospitals, an integrated system should also be put in place, the commissioner said adding, the efforts to identify hotspot areas and eliminate dengue larvae should also be accelerated.

The health department should take all necessary steps including special fogging besides awareness campaign urging the citizens to use mosquito repellants particularly during night.

According to the health department, 29 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during this season. 220 Challans and 986 notices were also issued besides 54 buildings sealed in Rawalpindi district for violating dengue Standard Operating Procedures SOPs.

