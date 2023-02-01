UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Accelerate Work On Development Projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of administrative matters. He directed the authorities concerned to speed up the construction work on development projects.

The Commissioner said this while reviewing the working on the Rural Center Mall Hasanabdal during his visit to Attock District on Wednesday.

He also presided over a meeting which was attended by officers of all the departments of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Attock gave a briefing to the Commissioner and informed about the historical, geographical, tourism, mining and agricultural importance of Attock district.

The Commissioner was informed that 118 ongoing schemes including 26 of Highway department, 22 of Building department, seven Public Health, three Small Dams and two of sports department would be completed at a cost of Rs 26376.82 million in the district under annual development program.

The DC told that Attock district was at number one position in price checking activities and the administration was also taking strict action in accordance with the law against wheat and flour smugglers.

The Commissioner was briefed about dengue, corona, polio and other important issues.

The Commissioner during the visit also inspected the construction work of Haji Shah Road and directed the authorities to accelerate pace of construction work and complete development projects within shortest possible time frame.

The officers of the Highway Department apprised the Commissioner that 9.80 kilometer long road project with a cost of Rs 986.693 million would be completed in December 2023.

Later, the Commissioner also visited the under construction Mother and Child Care Hospital. The Commissioner was informed that the hospital was being constructed on 75 kanals land and its total cost would be Rs 5320 million.

Liaquat Ali Chatta also visited Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, Attock Khurd flour check post and flour distribution point at People's Colony where he was also briefed.

