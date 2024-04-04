Commissioner directs authorities to accelerate work on development schemes of Kauntrila

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday directed the authorities to accelerate construction work on development schemes of Kauntrila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday directed the authorities to accelerate construction work on development schemes of Kauntrila.

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes of Kauntrila and instructed the officers that no compromise should be made on quality of construction work.

The projects should be completed within shortest possible time frame, he added.

100 percent LED lights installation work in the Union Council Kauntrila by the Zilla Council had been completed, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, work on the filtration plant, ablution area and washroom, water bore, electricity and drainage system in the funeral prayer ground at Mouza Kauntrila and repair work of the boundary wall of the cemetery was in progress.

85 percent work of the schemes had been completed, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and informed the boundary wall work of village Mohra Shaikhan funeral prayer area and cemetery would also be completed this month.

The 29.80 km long link road from Gujjar Khan to Pir Phalai was being repaired and restored, the Commissioner said adding, a 9.50 km long link road from Mohra Kalial to Mohra Jarial Gujarkhan was included along with the widening work of Sohawa Chakwal Road.

He directed the authorities to carry out a land assessment at Mohra Sheikhan and take the local residents on board, educating them about the utility of the road.

Work on PCC tough pure streets and sewerage network at a cost of Rs 62 million in Union Council Kauntrila by Public Health was underway, he added.

Financial progress was 91% and physical progress was 95%, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.

40% of the on-ground work had been completed at Government Associate College for Girls Gujjar Khan, he said and informed that the released funds for Primary Health Center Kauntrila had been fully utilized.

The family park Kauntrila would be completed by PHA this month, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

Public Park-cum-Playground Kauntrila was in progress while phase-III of the park had been submitted for approval. Repair and construction of the main roads as well as link roads was very important, the Commissioner said.

The roads are for the convenience of the motorists and the pedestrians, the Commissioner said adding, rigid pavement should be considered for the roads being built in remote areas.