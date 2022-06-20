UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Clean 11 Small Nullahs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to clean 11 small nullahs

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to clean 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to clean 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city.

He also directed the authorities concerned to shift the machinery of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to low lying areas as only a quick response could save the citizens from flood devastation.

The Commissioner informed that the issue of proper cleaning of 11 small nullahs of Rawalpindi city had been resolved by Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and WASA.

The cleanliness work of these small nullahs would also be started soon, he added.

A coordination committee consisting of representatives of all the departments concerned had also been formed which would jointly supervise the cleanliness work of the nullahs.

Rawalpindi district administration would also provide all possible support to complete the task within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Tanveer informed that the agency had finalized all the arrangements to cope with any emergency and flood like situation.

Five flood response units had been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. A flood control room had also been activated in WASA headquarters for monitoring of the situation in Nullah Lai. The flood control room would work round the clock, he added.

He said, the cleanliness work of Nullah Lai was in full swing and the project would be completed before start of monsoon.

WASA Rawalpindi has 28 dewatering sets, 5 jetting and six sucker machines to cope with flood like situation.

WASA Rawalpindi would make all-out efforts to provide round the clock water supply through 22 water bowzers particularly to the residents of affected areas during rains, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Water Lai Rawalpindi Bagh Market All From Rains

Recent Stories

Complainants get Rs 4.2mln cheques on Ombudsman or ..

Complainants get Rs 4.2mln cheques on Ombudsman order

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyrs of arm ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyrs of armed forces, police

2 minutes ago
 Police net 35 beggars from city roads

Police net 35 beggars from city roads

5 minutes ago
 Mayor, chairmen of four Tehsils of district Abbott ..

Mayor, chairmen of four Tehsils of district Abbottabad sworn in

5 minutes ago
 Naveed asks provinces to take notice of fertilizer ..

Naveed asks provinces to take notice of fertilizer's 'artificial shortage '

5 minutes ago
 'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple ..

'No future for us,' say Afghan Sikhs after temple attack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.