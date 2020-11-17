UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Authorities To Complete Financial Model Of Ring Road By Nov 30

Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood Tuesday said that the timeline set for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project should strictly be implemented.

He said the financial model of this important project of public interest should be completed by November 30.

He said that Nakrali Interchange between Chuck Bailey and Adiala Road has also been made a part of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the decision was taken on the demand of the public after being declared technically feasible by Nespak.

The meeting reviewed in detail other development projects including Ring Road. The meeting was attended by Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Amara Khan, Director Development and Planning Nazia Parveen Sindhan, officials of RDA and Nespak and other concerned officials.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that apart from the officials of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of small industries and factory owners have also been included in the committee which will participate in the consultation process with the government.

He said that establishment of economic zones was an important part of the Ring Road project and it would also shift cottage industries and factories located in densely populated areas of the city to economic zones which would reduce the traffic congestion in the city.

The meeting discussed in detail several technical aspects of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and also discussed the important points of consultation with the National Highway Authority and Capital Development Authority regarding the Ring Road project.

