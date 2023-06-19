UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Complete Kutchery Chowk Project Swiftly

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to complete Kutchery Chowk project swiftly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday inspected Kutchery Chowk project and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.

The commissioner visited all four sides of the Chowk and reviewed the project as the work has been started.

The people's demand to expand Kutchery Chowk project is being fulfilled, he said adding, this is a very important project for the citizens.

The aim of the project is to ease the traffic flow and save the public from congestion, he added.

After completion of this project, the citizens would not face any problem regarding traffic in the coming years, the Commissioner said and informed that additional lines would be constructed for Jhelum and Service Roads.

The project would be completed as soon as possible to facilitate the citizens, he added.

Kutchery Chowk point is the main intersection of the town as traffic enters Rawalpindi city from Kutchery Chowk, the Commissioner said.

Completion of this project would help implement the traffic management program to regulate heavy traffic load and the motorists would not face any kind of problem while crossing the intersection, Commissioner added.

The officers of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Nespak and other departments concerned were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum All From

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

27 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

49 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

60 minutes ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.