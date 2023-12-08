Commissioner directs authorities to complete all arrangements for elections

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements at the earliest to ensure transparent conduct of general elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements at the earliest to ensure transparent conduct of general elections.

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements being made by the administration for the upcoming general elections 2024.

The Divisional Administration would provide unconditional support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the transparent conduct of the General Elections, the Commissioner said adding, all the arrangements including security would be completed timely as per the guidelines of the ECP.

He said that 2500 polling stations would be set up in Rawalpindi district while 1750 buildings had been selected for the polling stations.

Assistant Commissioners should complete all the arrangements in their respective areas including uninterrupted supply of electricity, mobile phone signals, clean drinking water, and all other arrangements at the polling stations, he directed.

Special arrangements should be made for the security of the polling stations, the Commissioner instructed.

Regional Transport Authority, Rawalpindi had also arranged vehicles for the election staff, he said.

While assigning the responsibilities to all the relevant institutions, a meeting should also be called as soon as the schedule of the election comes and an update should be taken from all the institutions, he added.

“Transparent conduct of elections is indispensable for our country's security and development,” he said.

The Commissioner said that considering this work as a social responsibility more than a professional one, the implementation of the Code of Conduct issued by ECP should be ensured in letter and spirit. This should be ensured by following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.

All possible steps should be taken to implement the Code of Conduct which would be issued by the ECP regarding the conduct of transparent and impartial elections, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.