Commissioner directs authorities to complete development projects within stipulated period

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ahmed Nawaz while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for Urban Development Projects directed the authorities to complete the development projects within stipulated period.

Brig. (r) Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Director Development and Finance, Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said that the meeting of the Steering Committee is held fortnightly and the problems being faced in the public interest projects are tried to be solved by bringing them before the forum.

The departments concerned gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the mega projects in the meeting.

The biggest problem of Rawalpindi at present is the traffic congestion, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, that a signal-free corridor is a lasting solution to this problem.

All schools, hospitals and institutions on Peshawar Road should arrange their parking facilities, he said.

No one would be allowed to create problems for the public by parking on the main roads, the Commissioner said.

Liaquat Ali said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against all the organizations that would not provide parking space.

For traffic management, the service roads should be cleared of encroachments and opened for traffic.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the City Traffic Officer (CTO) to move the existing public transport stop from Kutchery Chowk as this would also help to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road.

He instructed the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority and CTO to give a briefing regarding parking in the next meeting to be held in Topi Rakh.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the authorities to utilize large parking space available in Topi Rakh. The parking of vehicles should be in Topi Rakh and a shuttle service should be arranged from there to facilitate the citizens.

The Traffic Police Headquarters should also try to get parking space in Race Course area and Station Commander Rawalpindi, Office should be requested for the permission in this regard.

The Commissioner was briefed that RDA had given the task of Signal Free Corridor proposal from Koral Chowk to Chongi No. 26 to NESPAK.

The length of this corridor would be 22 km and it would pass through Golra Mor, Pirwadhai Mor, Qasim Market Chowk, TM Chowk Murree Road and Kutchery Chowk.

After approval of the project from the Steering Committee, the consultant hiring process would be started on a government-to-government basis.

Work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is progressing rapidly, the Commissioner was briefed.

The roadway of the project had been cleared of all structures so that the speed of work is not affected.

Commissioner Rawalpindi directed the authorities concerned to shift the eight electric poles from the way of the ring road project as soon as possible.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that all-out efforts would be made to complete Rawalpindi Ring Road within shortest possible time frame.

The meeting was informed that physical progress of Dodacha Dam is 12 percent.

The Commissioner directed WASA to finalize the water treatment plant route in collaboration with DHA.

WASA and RDA had submitted PC-2 of the sewerage system of Nulla Lai Project to P&D. The 17 km long Nullah Lai’s maximum discharge is 72,000 cusecs.

The meeting was further informed that PC-1 of Amaar Chowk Flyover would be submitted by NESPAK on December 12.

The Commissioner said that a phase-wise proposal had been prepared and submitted by the Consultant Urban Unit in Kutchery Chowk Remodeling project.

NESPAK had submitted PC-1 worth Rs 1316.688 million. The presence of a green belt should be ensured in Kutchery Chowk remodelling project, the Commissioner ordered.

Work on the project would be started soon, he said adding, an alternate route would be provided to citizens during the construction work.

Completion of the development projects should be ensured within the stipulated period, the Station Commander said.

Brig. Ahmed Nawaz said that quality of construction work should not be compromised in the race for timely completion and utilization of the release funds.