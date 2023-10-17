Commissioner directs authorities to ensure 10 to 15pc reduction in fares

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DCs) of the division to ensure 10 to 15 percent reduction in fares after a decrease in the prices of petroleum products

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DCs) of the division to ensure 10 to 15 percent reduction in fares after a decrease in the prices of petroleum products.

Chairing a meeting held here, he also instructed the DC Rawalpindi to finalize a suitable place for Rawalpindi's

vegetable market within a week to facilitate the citizens.

The DCs of the four districts of the division should compare their rate lists with other divisions to fix the prices of essential commodities, he said adding, the Price Magistrates should be immediately mobilized for the implementation of the official price lists.

For the convenience of the Price Magistrates, the special branch and the urban units should conduct a market survey and identify such places where the prices have exceeded the fixed rates, he ordered.

The authorities should also organize an urgent meeting with the Flour Mills Association on overcharging flour prices and ensure the availability of flour in open market at the fixed rate, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

In order to make this campaign more effective and efficient, solid steps should be taken to address inflation in collaboration with all the stakeholders including traders, flour mills association and grocery merchants, the Commissioner directed.

The DCs of the division should immediately hold meetings with the transport unions to ensure that the benefit of the fuel price's reduction should reach people directly.

A special squad should be constituted to implement the reduction of the fares and the fares should be checked on a daily basis, Liaquat Ali Chatta ordered.

A special complaint cell had been set up for implementation of reduction in fares and the citizens could contact 051-9270011 to lodge complaints in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the authorities concerned had launched a campaign against profiteering and 725 violations were reported during a total of 764 raids conducted in Rawalpindi district since October 1 and fines amounting to over Rs 1.6 million were imposed on the violators. 18 accused involved in various violations were arrested, two FIRs were lodged while two buildings were sealed.