Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Ensure Availability Of Clean Drinking Water

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure availability of clean drinking water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of clean drinking water across the division.

Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee meeting, Engineer Aamir Khattak also instructed the officers to make functional water filtration plants in all the districts and ensure their cleanliness.

The Commissioner said private hospitals should also be checked by activating the Health Care Commission. Drug control activities should be enhanced as nothing is more important than human health, he added.

He warned that those who risk human health for petty profit do not deserve any concession.

The Environment Department should make any newly established industrial unit or housing society bound to implement the Environment Protection Code, he said.

The Commissioner was briefed about the performance of the government departments and informed that during the last 24 hours, the departments erased wall chalking on 7.2 km long walls in total 178 Urban and rural Union Councils and Municipal Corporations across the division.

The officers briefed that out of 428 filtration plants across the division, 423 are operational while proper cleaning and safety arrangements were made for them.

Out of 1473 complaints registered by the Special Branch about health facilities, 1442 were resolved. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should make daily visits to medical centers, he said and directed the authorities concerned to review the presence of the doctors, availability of required drugs, and other administrative matters.

All possible steps should be made to provide the best treatment to the patients, he added.

Related Topics

Water Drugs Rawalpindi All Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

3 minutes ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

1 hour ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

2 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

5 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

14 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

15 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

15 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

15 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan