Commissioner Directs Authorities To Ensure Availability Of Clean Drinking Water
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of clean drinking water across the division.
Chairing a Divisional Coordination Committee meeting, Engineer Aamir Khattak also instructed the officers to make functional water filtration plants in all the districts and ensure their cleanliness.
The Commissioner said private hospitals should also be checked by activating the Health Care Commission. Drug control activities should be enhanced as nothing is more important than human health, he added.
He warned that those who risk human health for petty profit do not deserve any concession.
The Environment Department should make any newly established industrial unit or housing society bound to implement the Environment Protection Code, he said.
The Commissioner was briefed about the performance of the government departments and informed that during the last 24 hours, the departments erased wall chalking on 7.2 km long walls in total 178 Urban and rural Union Councils and Municipal Corporations across the division.
The officers briefed that out of 428 filtration plants across the division, 423 are operational while proper cleaning and safety arrangements were made for them.
Out of 1473 complaints registered by the Special Branch about health facilities, 1442 were resolved. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should make daily visits to medical centers, he said and directed the authorities concerned to review the presence of the doctors, availability of required drugs, and other administrative matters.
All possible steps should be made to provide the best treatment to the patients, he added.
