UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Ensure Implementation Of One-dish Law At Weddings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Monday directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against marriage halls violating closure timing and one-dish law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Monday directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against marriage halls violating closure timing and one-dish law.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners and other administrative officers of the division to ensure strict implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies and closure of wedding halls at 10 pm.

Special squads had also been formed to conduct raids and check implementation of the orders and monitor the marriage halls, he added.

He said that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and the violators would be dealt in accordance with the law.

The wedding halls involved in violation of the closure timing and one dish would be sealed besides facing imposition of heavy fines, he added.

Related Topics

Marriage Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

33 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

22 minutes ago
 US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World N ..

US Undersecretary of State Nuland Declares World Now in 'Post-Post Cold War Peri ..

22 minutes ago
 UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR P ..

UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR Programme concludes in Sindh

22 minutes ago
 MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to ma ..

MQM-P calls for implementation of SC's order to make Urdu medium of language

22 minutes ago
 Beaches combed for bodies after deadly Italy shipw ..

Beaches combed for bodies after deadly Italy shipwreck

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.