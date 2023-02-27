Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Monday directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against marriage halls violating closure timing and one-dish law.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners and other administrative officers of the division to ensure strict implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies and closure of wedding halls at 10 pm.

Special squads had also been formed to conduct raids and check implementation of the orders and monitor the marriage halls, he added.

He said that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and the violators would be dealt in accordance with the law.

The wedding halls involved in violation of the closure timing and one dish would be sealed besides facing imposition of heavy fines, he added.