Commissioner directs authorities to ensure transparency in SSC examination system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) to ensure transparency in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination system.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while visiting different examination centers including Denny's school, Islamia High School No 4, Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1 and Divisional Public School reviewed the arrangements made by the RBISE for annual SSC exams.

The Commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding process.

The Commissioner also checked attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and seating plan.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, the Commissioner said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelops were opened in front of CCTV cameras.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," the Commissioner said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure transparency in the examination process.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts were monitoring all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.

