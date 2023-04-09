Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Ensure Transparency In SSC Examination System

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure transparency in SSC examination system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned of Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) to ensure transparency in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination system.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while visiting different examination centers including Denny's school, Islamia High School No 4, Islamia Higher Secondary School No 1 and Divisional Public School reviewed the arrangements made by the RBISE for annual SSC exams.

The Commissioner visited various examination halls and rooms and inspected the arrangements and the exams holding process.

The Commissioner also checked attendance sheets of the students, their roll number slips and seating plan.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, the Commissioner said and informed that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring system more effective.

He directed the monitoring teams to perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

The Commissioner informed that sealed question paper envelops were opened in front of CCTV cameras.

"Transparent examination is the first responsibility of all of us," the Commissioner said adding, there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination system.

He directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure transparency in the examination process.

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts were monitoring all the examination centers on daily basis, he informed.

Security personnel had also been deployed outside each examination centre, the Commissioner added.

395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi BISE All

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

34 minutes ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

34 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.