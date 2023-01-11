Commissioner directs authorities to facilitate tourists in Murree during snowfall

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Wednesday has directed the authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of the tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather as the hill station received snowfall.

He also instructed the officers concerned and traffic police to facilitate the tourists by regulating the traffic.

The Commissioner advised the tourists visiting Murree and adjoining areas to take all possible precautionary measures.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

The spokesperson informed that on the special directives of the Commissioner, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response, he said.

Due to the huge influx of tourists towards Murree, the administration and CTP Rawalpindi had issued an advisory here which appealed to the citizens to use their own line and avoid using the dual line as preventive measures.

According to the advisory, the tourists are requested to use petrol-based vehicles and strictly prohibited to use CNG-based vehicles which may cause problems in cars due to extreme cold in the snow.

In an advisory, families with infants and asthma patients are also advised to avoid travelling to Murree.

The visitors are advised to come in warm clothes and full fuel tanks and avoid unnecessary travel after 8:00 pm.

Advisory further says that turn on your emergency lights and other lights of the cars as well and try to put a metal chain on one of your tyre.

It also asked the tourists to strictly follow one way and don't violate it for the smooth run of traffic.

The CTP spokesman said that special traffic wardens had also been deployed on the main sites of Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid traffic mess.

He requested the tourists to follow the advisory to avoid any kind of inconvenience or incident to have safe tourism.

The Tourism Police and special squads were also directed to make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, he added.

