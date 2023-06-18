Commissioner directs authorities to finalize arrangements by June 26 in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha on Sunday directed the relevant authorities to finalize all the arrangements by June 26 to facilitate tourists in Murree.

The Commissioner said, "Murree is a centre of tourism and tourists from all over Pakistan come to enjoy the beauty of the queen of hills, particularly during the summer season." The work on the parking plaza site should be started soon to ensure convenience for the public, he said.

The construction of the gymkhana club would also facilitate the local residents and the tourists in Murree, he added.

"The water plant project is a revolutionary step to protect clean water from contamination," the commissioner said.

The highway department should accelerate the road construction work, he stressed.

The Commissioner directed the relevant officials to complete the renovation work within the shortest possible time frame.

All possible facilities should be provided to the tourists coming to Murree during the summer season, the commissioner said.

"The construction work on the parking plaza for 700 vehicles on 10 kanal pieces of land would be started within the next few days," he added.

A modern sewage water treatment plant was being installed on eight canals in Murree, the commissioner said.

He informed that the construction work of four bypasses was also being completed which would help reduce the traffic congestion problem on the roads of Murree.

"Seven km of road from 'Bansara Gali to Bariyan', 10.7 km road from 'Bostal Mor to Baruri' and 3.5 km from 'Gharial Camp to Kari Nakar' were being constructed to improve traffic flow on roads in Murree, he added.

"The Commissioner has given a deadline of June 26 to finalize all the arrangements to facilitate the tourists in Murree, particularly during Eid ul Azha Holidays," a commissioner office spokesperson informed.

