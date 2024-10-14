Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Javed Marwat has directed the authorities to functionalize the slaughter houses established in Mardan and Takhtbai and immediate ban on slaughtering of cattle on streets and bazaars to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the people.

He issued these directives while addressing the monthly performance review meeting in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office on Monday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Mian Behzad Adil, DC Swabi Nasrullah, Secretary to Commissioner Sara Tawab, administrative officers, TMOs, Revenue Officers and Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner also directed TMAs to take effective action against illegal housing societies and submit a report in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the measures taken for the implementation of the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, apart from the implementation of the government revenue collection, encroachments, on ban polythene bags and progress on ongoing development schemes.

The Commissioner while taking notice of illegal encroachments on various government-owned assets, directed the Deputy Commissioners to convene a meeting of the officers and formulate a strategy in this regard.

The Commissioner Mardan praised the performance of the assistant commissioners of Takhtbhai, Katling and Garhi Kapura for conducting effective campaign against illegal encroachments.

He said that due to illegal encroachments the smooth flow of traffic was affected and there was difficulty in the movement of the people in the markets. He directed to intensify the campaign against illegal encroachments in Mardan and Swabi.

Commissioner Mardan directed to set up the desks of commercial banks in all service delivery centres to provide all facilities to the people under one roof.