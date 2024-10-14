Commissioner Directs Authorities To Functionalise Slaughter Houses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Commissioner Mardan Division, Javed Marwat has directed the authorities to functionalize the slaughter houses established in Mardan and Takhtbai and immediate ban on slaughtering of cattle on streets and bazaars to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the people
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Javed Marwat has directed the authorities to functionalize the slaughter houses established in Mardan and Takhtbai and immediate ban on slaughtering of cattle on streets and bazaars to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the people.
He issued these directives while addressing the monthly performance review meeting in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office on Monday.
Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Mian Behzad Adil, DC Swabi Nasrullah, Secretary to Commissioner Sara Tawab, administrative officers, TMOs, Revenue Officers and Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), other relevant officials also attended the meeting.
The Commissioner also directed TMAs to take effective action against illegal housing societies and submit a report in this regard.
The meeting also reviewed the measures taken for the implementation of the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, apart from the implementation of the government revenue collection, encroachments, on ban polythene bags and progress on ongoing development schemes.
The Commissioner while taking notice of illegal encroachments on various government-owned assets, directed the Deputy Commissioners to convene a meeting of the officers and formulate a strategy in this regard.
The Commissioner Mardan praised the performance of the assistant commissioners of Takhtbhai, Katling and Garhi Kapura for conducting effective campaign against illegal encroachments.
He said that due to illegal encroachments the smooth flow of traffic was affected and there was difficulty in the movement of the people in the markets. He directed to intensify the campaign against illegal encroachments in Mardan and Swabi.
Commissioner Mardan directed to set up the desks of commercial banks in all service delivery centres to provide all facilities to the people under one roof.
Recent Stories
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations
'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..
China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its ..
New Polio case reports from Quetta
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of m ..
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers4 minutes ago
-
District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari4 minutes ago
-
SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl students2 minutes ago
-
Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack1 minute ago
-
Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception1 minute ago
-
New Polio case reports from Quetta1 minute ago
-
Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of member countries: Ram ..1 minute ago
-
SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal1 minute ago
-
IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders1 minute ago
-
Bilawal inaugurates Benazir Hari Card for farmers1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm support to each other on core issues1 minute ago