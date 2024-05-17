Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Intensify Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to intensify operations against illegal housing societies and take indiscriminate action against the rules violators.

Chairing a meeting regarding illegal housing schemes, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the officers of the RDA and Food Department to give briefings on daily performance.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

RDA neither favors nor targets anyone and just keep in mind the principle of merit, the Commissioner said adding, that illegal housing societies not only sell plots to innocent people but also lead to environmental destruction.

During the briefing, the officers informed the Commissioner that there are 635 housing schemes in Rawalpindi while 104 housing schemes are approved and 96 are under process. Action against the rules violators was being taken in accordance with the law, the Commissioner was informed.

The food department should improve its checking to provide quality food items to the public, the Commissioner directed and instructed that cleanliness and hygiene rules should be followed at food and drink places.

From May 1 this year, during 1998 raids conducted by the Food Department, 864 improvement notices were issued and fines amounting to over Rs 5.3 million were imposed. Two FIRs were also lodged.

