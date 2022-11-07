Commissioner directs authorities to prepare peri-urban structure plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting for the preparation of Regional Development Plans (RDP) and peri-urban structure plans for the tehsil headquarters of the district, was held here on Monday, at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan.

Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company's consultant gave a detailed presentation about regional development plans and informed that extensive work has been done of four Tehsils of Rawalpindi which include: Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta and the data has also been shared with the concerned local governments for verification and their inputs.

It was also decided that both RDA and the coordination committee would be notified for coherent work of urban planning and regional development plan.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division appreciated work of the consultant and sensitized him that the remaining deliverables may be completed well within time after associating all stakeholders and the general public as well.

He directed Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa that RDA should work more on master plan.

He also focused that PMU and Local Government should coordinate with RDA about it. He said, "We have to complete this work very soon.

" Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa apprised the meeting that RDA through its consultant is already preparing peri-urban plans and regional development plan of four Tehsils of Rawalpindi excluding Tehsil Rawalpindi.

He further informed that PMU of Local Government Department through Consultant is preparing Site Development Zones and Urban planning of Tehsil Rawalpindi.

The DG also requested that clarification be sought from the local government that which authority would notify peri-urban plans of four Tehsils.

The commissioner agreed with the proposal of the DG and it was decided that in this regard, a letter would be sent to Secretary HUD&PHE and Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab for clarification on this legal issue so that the district plan should have ownership of all stakeholders including RDA and Local Government Department working at district level.

The deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, District Officers Planning of Gujjar Khan and Chakwal, Director Local Government, Municipal Officer Planning Taxila, Director PHATA, PMU, Director MP&TE RDA, Director EM RDA, Director LU&BC RDA, Deputy Director Planning RDA and others participated in the meeting.