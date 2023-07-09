Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Provide Missing Facilities In Govt Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to provide missing facilities in Govt Colleges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has instructed the authorities concerned to provide missing facilities in government colleges.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner chairing a meeting said that the administration would provide equal opportunities to the talented students.

She informed that the Commissioner said that to make any organization successful, the intention and character of its head is more important than the resources.

Apart from the administrative affairs, college principals are also responsible for the constructive roles of the students, he added.

"Our top priority is to provide the students with educational facilities of the quality of private educational institutions," the Commissioner added.

The Commissioner said that the recommendations sent by the principals for the renovation of institutions would be implemented as soon as possible.

He also ordered the authorities to activate college councils and the meetings of the councils must be convened at least once a month.

He instructed the principals to ensure the provision of science labs and other educational facilities in their colleges, adding, all-out efforts should be made to promote sports activities and build cricket grounds in colleges.

The college principals' meeting would be held every month, he informed.

The best performers would also be given special prizes while evaluating their performance, the Commissioner added.

