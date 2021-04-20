Commissioner directs authorities to pursue cases of land acquisition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Tuesday directed concerned authorities to pursue cases of land requisition with relevant department aiming smooth pace of ongoing development work.

He was chairing monthly meeting to review progress and achievements of revenue department. Meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habib Ullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Shahid Mehmood and concerned officials.

Participants of meeting were also briefed about matters including revenue court cases, outstanding, land recovery cases, pending property transfer cases, computerization of land record, field inspection, anti encroachment efforts and performance of service delivery centre.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner directed to contact relevant departments for land acquisition and disposing of cases pending in courts. He also directed district administrations to monitor price hike and conduct regular inspection of markers for enhanced public facilitation.

He also directed a campaign against profiteers and hoarders during holy month of Ramzan. He also directed a comprehensive action plan to remove encroachments from the roads.