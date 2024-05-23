- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves
Commissioner Directs Authorities To Take Indiscriminate Action Against Electricity Thieves
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves.
During a meeting to review action against electricity thieves, the Commissioner was informed that 1634 cases had been registered against electricity thieves in Rawalpindi division during special campaign launched on Sept 7, 2023.
The Commissioner said that the ongoing operation against power theft should be accelerated.
Chief Executive Officer, ISECO, Dr. Amjad along with ISECO, police and administration officers participated in the meeting.
The officers briefed the Commissioner about the measures taken across the division regarding anti-electricity theft.
1344 accused were arrested and recoveries amounting to Rs 106.68 million were made.
The Commissioner said that people had to face load-shedding and overcharging due to those involved in power theft.
Electricity thieves do not deserve any concession, he added.
All the officers in collaboration with ISECO staff should speed up action against electricity thieves and defaulters, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and instructed that all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 percent recoveries in all districts.
Action should be taken on priority basis against big power thieves and defaulters, the Commissioner added.
The electricity connections of those involved in electricity theft should be disconnected immediately, he directed.
The Commissioner ordered that all available resources should be utilized to prevent power theft besides compiling a record of FIRs against electricity thieves.
All big and small industries and ice factories across the division should be specially checked, he said.
Special attention should be given to commercial settlements as there is a high risk of power theft, Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed.
Many hotels in Murree have electric heaters that should also be checked, the Commissioner directed.
He further said that individual recovery should be done from electricity thieves and not the entire area or village should be fined.
Adequate space should be allocated for the grid station to eliminate overloading, the Commissioner added.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments ..
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala
Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
KP U23 Inter-Region Games to start from May 28
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..3 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi9 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser9 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC9 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro9 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership9 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to follow modern methods of pest management17 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of torture on citizen in Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
IGP awards silver medals to 21 Ghazi officers17 minutes ago
-
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools23 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms23 minutes ago