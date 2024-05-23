Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves.

During a meeting to review action against electricity thieves, the Commissioner was informed that 1634 cases had been registered against electricity thieves in Rawalpindi division during special campaign launched on Sept 7, 2023.

The Commissioner said that the ongoing operation against power theft should be accelerated.

Chief Executive Officer, ISECO, Dr. Amjad along with ISECO, police and administration officers participated in the meeting.

The officers briefed the Commissioner about the measures taken across the division regarding anti-electricity theft.

1344 accused were arrested and recoveries amounting to Rs 106.68 million were made.

The Commissioner said that people had to face load-shedding and overcharging due to those involved in power theft.

Electricity thieves do not deserve any concession, he added.

All the officers in collaboration with ISECO staff should speed up action against electricity thieves and defaulters, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and instructed that all-out efforts should be made to ensure 100 percent recoveries in all districts.

Action should be taken on priority basis against big power thieves and defaulters, the Commissioner added.

The electricity connections of those involved in electricity theft should be disconnected immediately, he directed.

The Commissioner ordered that all available resources should be utilized to prevent power theft besides compiling a record of FIRs against electricity thieves.

All big and small industries and ice factories across the division should be specially checked, he said.

Special attention should be given to commercial settlements as there is a high risk of power theft, Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed.

Many hotels in Murree have electric heaters that should also be checked, the Commissioner directed.

He further said that individual recovery should be done from electricity thieves and not the entire area or village should be fined.

Adequate space should be allocated for the grid station to eliminate overloading, the Commissioner added.