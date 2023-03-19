UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Cheating Mafia

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against cheating mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to finalize all possible arrangements to control cheating during Secondary school Certificate Exams 2023.

According to a spokesman, chairing a meeting of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) the Commissioner also reviewed the affiliation policy of the board for private schools.

The affiliation of the private schools with the board should be subject to availability of sports ground, library, three science laboratories and a computer lab, the Commissioner said adding, the officers of the administration along with board staff should play a role to control cheating mafia.

He directed the authorities to ensure deployment of police especially at gray centers identified by the board where there are high suspicions of cheating.

There should be no examination center across the division where the DC, Additional Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioners have not personally visited and reviewed the arrangements, he said.

The DCs should visit private schools in their respective districts and ensure provision of all basic facilities there, the Commissioner said and directed that one month notices should be issued to the private schools in case of non-availability of the basic facilities.

"Quality education gives the children and youth the knowledge and skills they need to face daily life challenges," he added.

By promoting education, the population of Rawalpindi district, which is approximately 5.5 million, could be converted into a profitable and working force, he said.

The Commissioner was informed that a total of 386 examination centers have been set up across the division for SSC exams. 136 male, 143 female and 107 combine centers have been established by RBISE.

2,960 staff including superintendents, deputy superintendents and invigilators have also been assigned duties at the centers.

