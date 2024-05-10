Commissioner Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.
Chairing a divisional coordination committee (DCC) meeting held here Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the ongoing campaign launched against the hoarders would continue. The price of Rotti was fixed at Rs 15 for Chakwal district.
The Commissioner instructed the officers to reduce the price of Rotti in other districts of the division as well.
All officers should keep their offices open to facilitate the public, the Commissioner said adding, all the Deputy Commissioners should ensure proper implementation of the good governance program of Chief Minister Punjab.
There is a directive from Chief Minister Punjab to ensure merit as well as punishment process, the Commissioner said.
Engineer Aamir said that various indicators were developed to evaluate the performance of the administrative officers in the districts of the division.
The work done by this healthy competition between the districts would provide relief to the people, he added.
All the DCs should visit district headquarters hospital and Assistant Commissioners at Tehsil Headquarters at least once a week to review the facilities being provided to patients, he directed.
Teacher attendance, missing facilities and student enrollment should be improved by enabling DMOs to monitor the education system, he instructed.
Aamir Khattak ordered that within the next three days, the Municipal Corporation should fully activate the street lights across the city.
The Commissioner said that according to the last report, 2200 lights were faulty out of which 1900 had been repaired.
