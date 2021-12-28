Commissioner directs best treatment to Sehwan accident victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the management of Civil Hospital to provide best medical treatment to the persons who received injuries in an accident at Sehwan late Monday.

The Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited Civil Hospital on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and inquired after the health of injured persons. They received injuries when their bus met with an accident while returning from Garhi Khuda Bux last night.

He asked the hospital management to ensure provision of adequate medical treatment to injured persons and avoid any negligence in this regard.