Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the building inspectors to work dedicatedly and improve their performance.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, she reviewed performance of building inspectors and expressed dismay over their poor performance.

She said that building inspectors should take strict action against violators of building laws and seal all those buildings which were constructed without proper approval of the map.

She said that commercial work was not allowed in residential areas. Therefore, all residential buildings should be sealed which were being used for commercial purpose.

She directed the inspectors to focus on revenue generation under conversion fee, buildings fee, fines and other heads.

She said that she would positively review the recovery campaign of the department very soon.

The commissioner was told that 117 notices were issued to law violators during last one month in addition to sealing 40 buildings and getting cases registered against 25 accused whereas illegal building was also demolished during this period.

The commissioner expressed resentment over poor performance of a building inspector Faisal Munir and directed the department to present 6-months performance of all building inspectors which would be reviewed during next meeting after fortnight.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) and staff of Planning Branch were also present in the meeting.